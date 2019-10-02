UPDATE: University Police have lifted the shelter in place. There is no immediate danger to the campus. More information is coming at 7pm.

Students feared for their safety, hiding and barricading doors after the active shooter threat went out this afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY - There's an active shooter threat on the campus of Suny Oneonta.

A warning on the the college website is warning students of the threat.

"University Police has received notification that a current student believed to be on campus is threatening to shoot members of the campus community. Please shelter in place."

We will update the story as more information becomes available.