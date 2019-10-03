Classes are back in session today at Frankfort-Schuyler after students were evacuated from the Middle and High schools Wednesday.

A letter on the school district's website, that you can read below, says a student reported seeing a written threat on in a high school bathroom. Police were called and the school went into a shelter in place.

"A decision was made to evacuate the Middle-High school building. Law enforcement officials were with the students and staff as the evacuation took place."

Police cleared the building after a careful search. They will continue to investigate.

Class resumes today.