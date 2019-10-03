Upstate NY Legoland Announces Opening Day, Tickets on Sale Now

Brace yourselves, Lego lovers. The Legoland park in Upstate NY is announcing their opening date.

A new Legoland park has been under construction in Goshen for a while now. We've gotten sneak peeks of the park, but until now, we had no idea when to expect the official opening. Well, the wait is over. Legoland will have their opening day on July 4, 2020.

Their website says tickets are on sale right now, so if you're the type of person that likes to plan ahead, or you just really want to be first in line to visit the new park, here's your chance.

Daily passes are 10% off if you purchase online, and are $62.66 for kids, and $71.99 for adults. There's also a $20 parking pass. If you're looking for a longer commitment, you can pick up a season pass. Those range in price from $119.99 to $209.99.

According to park officials, "LEGOLAND New York Resort will be the largest LEGOLAND theme park Merlin Entertainments has ever built, with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions across seven themed “lands” on 150 acres."

The new park will feature a hotel, Lego Ninjago World, Lego Pirates, Bricktopia, Brick Street, and Lego City - and that's just a few of the features. Check out the map here.