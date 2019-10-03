Redneck water skiing goes from central New York to Hollywood. The backyard fun on a Durhamville farm is among David Spade's World's Weirdest Sports.

Lights Out with David Spade, a late night show on Comedy Central, takes "a trip around the world to look at some lesser known athletes in the 'Lights Out Sports Update.'" The trip headed to central New York for Redneck Water-skiing, although they said it was from Alabama where you "hide your $%#* money in your sock."

Bob Menery commentates the 'Sports Update' using some strong language that you can watch above. "As is customary, we have the ceremonial jumping of the rope," Menery says as two boys jump over the water ski rope. "The game will continue until 'Bobby Jo' slides under the mower and gets Jamba Juiced into a thick mist."

Luckily I didn't get 'Jamba Juiced' when my daughter and I took a spin on Pat VanLieshout's brilliant in during the summer of 2015. As I recall, it was way harder and faster than I thought. But it was so much fun. Maybe David Spade should give it try too. I'm sure the VanLieshout family would love to have you on their Durhamville farm.

See the original video below and watch Lights Out With David Spade on Comedy Central weeknights at 11:35.