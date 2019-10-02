Utica Police detained three men Wednesday evening after a police chase through Utica and parts of New Hartford that resulted in the suspects' vehicle running into a guardrail in the parking lot of Sangertown Square, police said.

The incident started just after 3:30 p.m. as a call was made to 911 for 'shots fired' near Cherry and Whitesboro Streets in Utica, UPD Public Information Officer Lt. Bryan Coromato said. Responding officers soon encountered a vehicle that matched suspects', he said, but the driver did not stop and led police on a chase after officers unsuccessfully tried to pull the vehicle over. Officers reported seeing one of the occupants throw something from the moving car - they now say that item was a gun and it has been recovered by police.

The incident ended in the parking lot of Sangertown Square in New Hartford, Coromato said. Once the vehicle entered the mall grounds, a backseat passenger hopped out and ran into the woods near the Yahnundasis Golf Course. He was eventually captured by officers, Coromato said.

The driver of the vehicle and another passenger was taken into custody by New Hartford Police after the crash, he said. As of early Wednesday evening no official charges had been filed as police continued to investigate, Coromato said.