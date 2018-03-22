Blondie Is Coming To Chevy Court At The New York State Fair

Blondie is appearing for the first time at the New York State Fair this August at Chevy Court. Blondie is going to kick off the opening day concert line-up on August 22.

You'll hear "Heart of Glass", "Call Me" and "The Tide is High." Plus cuts from the band's 11th and latest studio album "Pollinator" which was named one of Rolling Stone magazine's 20 best pop albums of 2017. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

