Dropkick Murphys Return To The NYS Fair

Dropkick Murphys return to Chevy Court for the third straight year at the NYS Fair.

Dropkick Murphys, known for songs “The State of Massachusetts” and “Tessie, ” are bringing back their exuberant Celtic-influenced punk rock to Chevy Court at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 30. The concert is free with admission to the Fair.

“In 2018, Dropkick Murphys came at the last minute to replace a performer who had fallen ill. They told the audience then that it was their first show at a fair. They must have enjoyed it because they’re now coming back for their third show. The Chevy Court audience loved them, and we are thrilled the boys from Boston will be shipping up to Syracuse one more time,” [Troy Waffner, Fair Director]

Dropkick Murphys are very hands-on in raising funds, mentoring, and lending a helping hand with veterans, youth sports, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Many of the songs reflect these experiences, and the band's sadness, anger, and dismay at the opiate epidemic ravaging the country.

Here's the entertainment line-up so far.

Chevy Court

Saturday, August 30, 2020, 8 p.m.: Dropkick Murphys

Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 2 p.m.: Sheena Easton

Monday, September 7, 2020: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Experience Stage

Saturday, August 29, 2020, 7 p.m.: Great White and Vixen