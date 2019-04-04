Grand Funk Railroad Opens The Experience Stage At NYS Fair

Legendary rock band Grand Funk Railroad brings its American Band tour of classic hits to the Chevrolet Music Festival at the New York Experience Stage.

See Grand Funk Railroad at 7 p.m. opening night, Wednesday, August 21 on the Experience stage at the Great NYS Fair. Admission on opening day is $1 and all performances are free of charge.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Grand Funk Railroad "The American Band," has had 19 charted singles, 8 Top 40 hits and two Number One singles (We're An American Band and Locomotion, both selling more than one million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with more than 25 million copies sold worldwide.

More than two dozen shows by national touring groups will take place at Chevy Court and on the Experience Stage in the New York Experience festival grounds, including, at Chevy Court:

Bad Company, 8 p.m., August 21

Lindsey Stirling, 8 p.m., August 23

Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m., August 25

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 2 p.m., August 26

Midland, 8 p.m., August 26

Why Don’t We, 2 p.m., August 29

Granger Smith, 8 p.m., August 30

In addition, Rick Springfield will perform on the Experience Stage at 7 p.m., August 31.

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is America’s third largest state fair. The fair showcases the best of New York agriculture and provides top-quality entertainment. The 2019 Fair runs from August 21 to September 2.