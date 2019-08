NYS Fair 2019 Schedule for Chevy Court And The Experience Stage

We've put together all the musical entertainment in one location. See the full list for Chevy Court and The Experience Stage here.

August 21 to September 2 is the time to gorge yourself on fair food! See the sights, do some shopping and listen to great music. Here's what to expect at The Great New York State Fair 2019.

The Experience Stage is in full swing with a jam-packed 13-day lineup that includes national recording artists and rockers from CNY like Utica’s Gridley Paige, Herkimer’s Max Scialdone.

Who are you most excited to see?

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is America’s third-largest state fair. The fair showcases the best of New York agriculture and provides top-quality entertainment. The 2019 Fair runs from August 21 to September 2.