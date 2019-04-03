Elvis Costello and Blondie Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour that will run from July 20 to Aug. 10.

You can see the full list of 13 dates below.

Tickets go on sale via the band’s fan clubs at noon local time today, with general sales starting April 6 at 10AM local time via Live Nation.

Costello & the Imposters – Steve Nieve, Davey Faragher and Pete Thomas – released their latest album, Look Now , last year. Some of the material had been part of their live set for years without ever having been recorded.

“I knew if we could make an album with the scope of Imperial Bedroom and some of the beauty and emotion of Painted From Memory , we would really have something,” Costello said.

Listen to Elvis Costello & the Imposters' 'Unwanted Number'

Blondie’s most recent release, 2017’s Pollinator , featured collaborations with outside writers. Guitarist Chris Stein explained their reasoning, telling Billboard that "we need to be releasing more music. Guys like Drake, releasing single songs in quantity, are the ones that are tuned in to what's going on. It's like somebody shredded the music industry, threw the pieces up in the air and we're seeing the patterns as they fall."

Watch Blondie's 'Fun' Video

Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie Co–Headlining 2019 Tour

7/20 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

7/23 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

7/24 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

7/26 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

7/27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

8/1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater At The Palms

8/2 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Summit

8/4 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

8/7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

8/8 – San Francisco, CA @ Concord Pavilion

8/10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery