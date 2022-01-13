Disrupting Winter Weather in Store for Martin Luther King Holiday Weekend
Central New York and the Mohawk Valley are in for a roller coaster weather ride this weekend.
It all begins later on Friday as temperatures, beginning in the 30s, drop significantly through the day into the overnight. Saturday morning lows in the valleys will drop to about 8 below zero overnight with highs on Saturday will struggle to get higher than 5 or 6 degrees.
To the west, the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Saturday night in an NFL Wildcard game as winner takes all as temperatures at game-time are expected to be near a frigid 5 degrees. The temperature will drop as the game goes on with overnight lows predicted to hit about 9 below zero throughout Upstate New York.
Temperatures will rise on Sunday up into the low to mid 20s, and they'll warm throughout the evening and overnight into the low 30s. That's when a coastal storm is expected to hit the entire state with heavy snow, as well s the possibility of mixed precipitation. Either way, it will be a sloppy commute on Monday morning, Martin Luther King Day. Overall, early predictions are calling for 6-12 inches of snow, or more in the Mohawk Valley
Forecasters have labeled the storm as significant and they've named it Izzy. Only time will tell how much snow we receive in the Mohawk Valley.