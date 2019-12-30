Bills Slight Underdog For Wild Card Game

The Bills wrapped up their 2019 season with a 10-6 record and secured the #5 playoff spot in the AFC.

With that, they will travel to Houston to take on the #4 seeded Texans and according to Las Vegas, the Bills are a slight underdog for the game.

The oddsmakers have Buffalo +3.5, which means that if the Bills lose by a field goal and you bet Buffalo to win, you would still win.

Both teams wrapped up the regular season 10-6. Buffalo hasn't won a playoff game since 1995, while Houston's last playoff win came back in 2016 over Oakland.

This will be the 1st time the teams will face each other in a playoff game. The last time they played each other in the regular season was in 2018 when Houston won 20-13.

Overall Houston leads the series 5-4