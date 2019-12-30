Don't throw away your Christmas tree this year. Give it to the animals at the Wild Animal Park instead.

The park in Chittenango is accepting Christmas tree donations to give to the tigers. "Odens thinks they’re fun to wrestle," the park shared on Facebook.

Carter the camel has been enjoying the Christmas trees too. "He has been quite busy throwing them around and then sitting on them."

"Christmas trees are a great form of enrichment for all the animals and for some even hold nutritional value."

Christmas trees can be dropped off outside the Wild Animal Park admissions building at 7621 Lakeport Road in Chittenango.

Don't forget to take off all the tinsel, lights and decorations.