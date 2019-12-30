Giants Fire Head Coach Pat Shurmur

There is yet another changing of the guard in the Giants organization.

The team announced Monday morning that Pat Shurmur is out as the Giants' head coach.

Shurmur only lasted two seasons as head coach, compiling a 9-23 record and missing the playoffs both years.

According to the team, controversial general manager David Gettleman, who famously traded away star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns last offseason, will remain in his position.

Team officials say they are immediately beginning their search for a replacement.

As for coaching candidates, two big names are out there. Ron Rivera was recently fired after several season in Carolina, which saw the team make an appearance in Super Bowl 50. Rivera has been heavily linked with the vacant Washington Redskins job in recent days.

Longtime Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has been out of a job after being let go at the end of last season. That would seem to be a safe option given his NFL experience.

Current 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Selah and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski are two coaching staff members tipped for a head coaching job.

In the college ranks, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is viewed as the most likely coach to make the jump to professional football. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is also seen as fit to transition to the NFL.