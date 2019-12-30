Utica Man Leads State Police On Two County Chase

State Police arrested a Utica man Friday following a lengthy traffic pursuit through Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

Officials say Troopers attempted to pull over a pickup truck for speeding on North Main Street in Poland, when the driver refused to comply.

Troopers say the driver led them on a pursuit at a high rate of speed on State Route 28 through Newport and on to State Route 5 in Schuyler.

The vehicle finally became disabled after entering the City of Utica on Lee Boulevard and after a brief foot pursuit the suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

State Police say after the pursuit ended an investigation revealed the suspect, 33-year-old Michael Drennen of Utica, had allegedly stolen the pickup truck the day before from the Stewart’s Shop in Rome.

Drennen is facing several charges including Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer.

Drennen was arraigned in the town of Russia Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear back in court on January 15, 2020, at 7 p.m.