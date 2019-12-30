The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida Country and a Winter Storm Warning in Herkimer County. Strong Winds with ice accumulation will cause slippery roads along with downed trees and power lines.

For Oneida County, the Weather Service advisory is in place until 1 Tuesday morning, in Herkimer County the warning continues until 1 Tuesday afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT...

* WHAT... Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of less than an inch and ice accumulations of around one-quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE... Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida Counties.

...WINTER STORM WARNING...

* WHAT... Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches and additional ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-third of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph today.

* WHERE... The western and southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Lake George Saratoga region, Washington County, and the northern Taconics of eastern New York and southern Vermont.

NWS Binghamton

NWS Albany

Freezing rain will continue through the day for elevations above 1200 ft and will possibly change to sleet and snow by Monday evening. Snow, sleet and ice accumulations will vary from location to location due to variations in the timing of different precipitation types. Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes today and the Tuesday morning commute.

Power Outages

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Tad & Polly in The Morning from 6AM to 9AM on Big Frog 104. Stream us live, listen on any Alexaie-enabled device, Google Home or on the Big Frog 104 app.