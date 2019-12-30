Boilermaker To Conduct Special New Year’s Day Registration

The Boilermaker will be holding a limited-tme registration period beginning at midnight on New Year's Day.

Starting a 12 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1st runners will have 20 hours and 20 minutes to the register for the 15K race or until 2,020 spots have been filled.

The special registration period is open to anyone registering for the 15K, regardless of previous participation in Boilermaker events.

“We are all about challenging people to live healthy and fulfilling lives,” said Boilermaker Marketing Director, Jordan Peters. “The new year is a time of goal setting so it is our hope that people will dedicate themselves to a healthy 2020 by committing to a great challenge like the Boilermaker 15K. If it leads to a faster race sell-out in March and our Charity Bib partners benefit as a result, that would be great as well.”

You can register at boilermaker.com.

The 43rd running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 12th.