You Can Snowshoe in the Adirondacks to Largest Cave Entrance in the Eastern U.S.

You can snowshoe in the Adirondacks to the largest cave entrance in the eastern United States.

Take in the beauty of the Adirondack Mountains in winter at Stone Bridge and caves in Pottersville, New York. See a sparkling Stone Bridge and frozen ice flows along Trout Brook. Marvel at the largest marble cave entrance at 180 feet wide and 62 feet high.

Photo Credit - YouTube via Natural Stone Bridge

Snowshoe over 14 miles of trails to the old Sink Hole, the Beaver Stump Loop or the Bobcat Ledges to see interesting geology and maybe some animal tracks along the way.

Snowshoe tours are available through early March on Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

Self-guided tour are held from 10am-2:30pm. It's affordable too. Adults are $13.50. Kids are just $8.

Don't have snowshoes? Rent them for only $5.

Plan to spend a minimum of 1 hour to do the standard Stone Bridge Loop.

In the summer you van walk through stone-step and gravel trails featuring the old Sawmill Site Waterfalls, Artists' Gorge, incredible potholes and several surface caves.

For the more adventurous, descend into lighted caves and grottos with raging water or tranquil dark pools.

Summer tours are held daily mid May through Labor Day. The Adventure tours run July and August only and reservations are required.

Book your tour online at Stonebridgeandcaves.com.