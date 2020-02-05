Bills Season Ticket Prices Going Up In 2020

The Bills are coming off their best season in 20 years but season ticket holders will have to pay just a little more for the 2020 regular season games.

According to WKBW, season ticket prices will go up by just over $4 on average per game. That's just under a 5% increase from last year.

However, the Bills are still one of just three teams in the entire NFL will an average season ticket game of under $100. Other NFL teams are expected to raise their prices between $6 and $13 per game.

