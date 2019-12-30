Bills Mafia Named Most Miserable Fan Base In NFL

Fans of the Buffalo Bills have had a rocky decade and as we get ready to close out 2019 and the decade The Bills Mafia has landed on a list that no fan wants to be on!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

ESPN has named Bills fans the most miserable fan base in the NFL and #2 overall in all pro sports.

ESPN used a "Sports Misery Index Formula" which included things like Championships, playoff berths, playoff wins, heartbreaks, and comparisons to the team rivals.

With that formula, Bills fans landed as the most miserable in the NFL.

Here is why according to ESPN;

The Bills’ title drought — their most recent championship was an AFL title in 1965 — makes them the most miserable NFL fan base and almost put them at No. 2 overall. Buffalo predictably backslid after making the playoffs in 2017, and their fans had to deal with the horror of a sixth Patriots Super Bowl title since 2001. Buffalo has now missed the playoffs in 18 of the past 19 seasons and is a long shot to make it this season. The rival Patriots have been to 10 Super Bowls since the Bills last won a playoff game (which came in 1995). In the meantime, the Bills have been through seven head coaches, two interim coaches and countless quarterbacks, were the victims of the “Music City Miracle” and now have to cross their fingers and pray that Josh Allen is their long-awaited franchise quarterback. It’s not a fun life, and losing four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s doesn’t seem so bad, nor does the surprising 3-0 start to this season.

Sure the past years have been decent with the Bills winning 10 games this season for the 1st time since 1999...but all Bills Mafia members know it has been a tough decade!

Not to be outdone, Buffalo Sabres fans landed at the #9 spot on the list.

The fans of the NBA Sacramento Kings were the only fan base more miserable then Bills fans!