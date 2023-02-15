Oneonta Holding Special Screening for Cult Comedy Classic’s 25th Anniversary

"Would you just take it easy, man?"

On Friday, March 10th, the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center in Oneonta is hosting a special screening of one of the most beloved -- and bizarre -- comedies of the 1990s...

THE BIG LEBOWSKI

And that's not just... y'know, our opinion, man... it's happening! The Big Lebowski is being presented by Film COOP (Cooperstown, Oneonta, & Otsego County). Doors open at 7pm and the film will start at 8pm. White Russians will be flowing all night at the bar, and there will be an afterparty at the film's conclusion. The event says people can play virtual bowling (Switch Sports Bowling) on a massive LED video wall 'til midnight. Costumes are encouraged.

Admission is by donation, so if you can spare a few bones, or clams, or... whatever you call them... that would be far out.

THE DUDE ABIDES

The Big Lebowski premiered in 1998 and starred Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and Julianne Moore. Written and directed by the Coen Brothers, it was their next film after the Academy Award-winning Fargo. At the time, people didn't really know what to make of it. The dialogue between characters was incredibly original, but the plot was almost an afterthought. Lebowski didn't do well at the box office, but it found incredible success on home video and became a cult classic in college dorms.

I don't know about you, but I take comfort in that. It's good knowin' he's out there. The Dude. Takin' 'er easy for all us sinners.

You can find more details on the event here.

