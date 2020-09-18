Best Fantasy Football Team Names This Season
The NFL continues to roll on this fall and one of the most exciting parts for fans is to follow along with their fantasy football teams each year. What are the best fantasy football names in 2020? Well recently our friends offered up some of their favorite team names including
Catalina Wine Mixon
Golden McCaffrey
Kissing Cousins
Lamar The Merrier
Beg, Burrow, And Steal
Batman And Dobbins
Portable CeeDee Player
This season I'm playing in five fantasy football league's. I can share four of my five fantasy football team names (the other is my street address)
Elwood's Cult (inside joke with league members)
Poodell Beckham Jr
Kings Road 69ers
Geno Smith
What do you think of my team names? Lame or good? Plus share some of your fantasy football team names with us here. (Remember curse words will be blocked on our Facebook page so keep it clean as possible) Or you leave a message on the free 104.5 The Team app below.