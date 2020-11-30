Upstate New York Athlete Returns To Court After Cancer Battle

Syracuse women's basketball player Tiana Mangakahia returned to the court this Sunday, capping off a remarkable comeback story for the Orange standout. In April 2019, Mangakahia decided to not enter the WNBA Draft and instead return to Syracuse for one more season. Two months later, she discovered a lump, that was diagnosed as breast cancer. Mangakahia shared her diagnosis and story on social media in July 2019.

After undergoing chemotherapy, Mangakahia sat out the entire 2019-2020 season for the Orange. Mangakahia's return this past Sunday was the first time she has played in a collegiate basketball game in over six hundred days. Mangakahia shared this message to her followers on Twitter following her return to the court.

Despite her absence, last season, Mangakahia's career will be regarded as one of the most influential in Syracuse women's basketball history. Mangakahia ranks as the program's all-time leader in assists. No Syracuse women's basketball player has yet to have their number retired. I believe it is very likely that in the near future we will see Mangakahia's number hanging alongside Orange legends like Pearl, Carmelo, Dave Bing, and more. To learn more about Tiana Mangakahia's journey, you can watch this video documenting her journey through her cancer battle below.

Tiana Mangakahia and her Syracuse Orange teammates return to action this Wednesday against the Lincoln Lions. Tipoff in the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 6 pm.