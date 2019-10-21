2019 World Series Schedule And Odds
This Tuesday night is the start of the 2019 World Series as the Houston Astros take on the Washington Nationals. Below is the schedule.
World Series Game 1: WSH @ HOU, Tues., Oct. 22nd, 8:08 p.m first pitch
World Series Game 2: WSH @ HOU, Wed., Oct. 23rd, 8:07 p.m first pitch
World Series Game 3: HOU @ WSH, Fri., Oct. 25th, 8:07 p.m first pitch
World Series Game 4: HOU @ WSH, Sat., Oct. 26th, 8:07 p.m first pitch
World Series Game 5 (if necessary): HOU @ WSH, Sun., Oct.27th, 8:07 p.m first pitch
World Series Game 6 (if necessary): WSH @ HOU, Tues., Oct. 29th, 8:07 p.m first pitch
World Series Game 7 (if necessary): WSH @ HOU, Wed., Oct. 30th, 8:08 p.m first pitch
Below are the prop bets provided by Jimmy Shaprio at betonline.ag
Washington Nationals at Houston Astros
Washington Nationals +190 (19/10)
Houston Astros -220 (5/11)
Exact Outcome
Washington Nationals in 4 20/1
Washington Nationals in 5 9/1
Washington Nationals in 6 8/1
Washington Nationals in 7 7/1
Houston Astros in 4 7/1
Houston Astros in 5 5/1
Houston Astros in 6 7/2
Houston Astros in 7 4/1
Will either team sweep the series?
Yes +600 (6/1)
No -800 (1/8)
What Game Will Series End?
Game 4 7/1
Game 5 3/1
Game 6 2/1
Game 7 11/5
What team do you believe will win this year's World Series? How long will the series go? What are your favorite bets? Let us know below.