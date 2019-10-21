This Tuesday night is the start of the 2019 World Series as the Houston Astros take on the Washington Nationals. Below is the schedule.

World Series Game 1: WSH @ HOU, Tues., Oct. 22nd, 8:08 p.m first pitch

World Series Game 2: WSH @ HOU, Wed., Oct. 23rd, 8:07 p.m first pitch

World Series Game 3: HOU @ WSH, Fri., Oct. 25th, 8:07 p.m first pitch

World Series Game 4: HOU @ WSH, Sat., Oct. 26th, 8:07 p.m first pitch

World Series Game 5 (if necessary): HOU @ WSH, Sun., Oct.27th, 8:07 p.m first pitch

World Series Game 6 (if necessary): WSH @ HOU, Tues., Oct. 29th, 8:07 p.m first pitch

World Series Game 7 (if necessary): WSH @ HOU, Wed., Oct. 30th, 8:08 p.m first pitch

Below are the prop bets provided by Jimmy Shaprio at betonline.ag

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

Washington Nationals +190 (19/10)

Houston Astros -220 (5/11)

Exact Outcome

Washington Nationals in 4 20/1

Washington Nationals in 5 9/1

Washington Nationals in 6 8/1

Washington Nationals in 7 7/1

Houston Astros in 4 7/1

Houston Astros in 5 5/1

Houston Astros in 6 7/2

Houston Astros in 7 4/1

Will either team sweep the series?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -800 (1/8)

What Game Will Series End?

Game 4 7/1

Game 5 3/1

Game 6 2/1

Game 7 11/5

What team do you believe will win this year's World Series? How long will the series go? What are your favorite bets? Let us know below.