2020 Baseball Hall Of Fame Class Announced This Tuesday

This Tuesday, the 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame Class will be announced. The question will be if former New York Yankee Derek Jeter will join his teammate Mariano Rivera as the only two unanimous selections in Hall of Fame history.

Ryan Thibodaux has followed the voting of this year's class. To view his work follow the link here

A candidate needs 75% of the vote to get. Larry Walker, Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are all very close to that mark. Jeter is currently sitting at 100%.

The BBWAA will announce the results of its 2020 Hall of Fame class at 6pm live on MLB Network. The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will place on Sunday, July 26, at 1:30 p.m. in Cooperstown. This year's class will feature switch-hitting catcher Ted Simmons and trailblazing labor leader Marvin Miller as they were already elected by baseball's Modern Era committee.

Do you believe Derek Jeter should be a unanimous choice to the Baseball Hall of Fame? Will other players be a part of his class? Let us know below