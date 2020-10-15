Alec Baldwin Wears This SUNY School’s Gear In New Film

Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Alec Baldwin represents this SUNY school in the soon to be released film Chick Fight. As you can see in the below photo, Baldwin is wearing a SUNY Cortland t-shirt.

Red Dragon alumni are sure to be excited seeing their school appear in this film. Chick Fight is an action comedy about an underground all female fight club with connections you may never see coming. The film stars Baldwin along with Bella Thorne and Malin Akerman and more.

Below is the trailer for the film and the poster. Chick Fight is scheduled to be released on demand and in theaters November 13th.

From both the trailer and digitial poster, it's still unclear as what to the SUNY Cortland connection will be in the film. Alec Baldwin does have ties to Upstate New York. His mother Carol Baldwin is a resident in the Syracuse area. Plus his brother Daniel Baldwin used to be a former radio host for ESPN Syracuse just a few years ago .

