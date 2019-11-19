Should Jeter Be The Lone Inductee In 2020’s Hall Of Fame Class?

Earlier this week, the 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot was released to voters. Below is the complete list of potential players to join this year's class.

Bobby Abreu, Josh Beckett, Heath Bell, Barry Bonds, Eric Chavez, Roger Clemens, Adam Dunn, Chone Figgins, Rafael Furcal, Jason Giambi, Todd Helton, Raul Ibanez, Derek Jeter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Paul Konerko, Cliff Lee, Carlos Pena, Brad Penny, Andy Pettitte, J.J. Putz, Manny Ramirez, Brian Roberts, Scott Rolen, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield, Alfonso Soriano, Sammy Sosa, Jose Valverde, Omar Vizquel, Billy Wagner, Larry Walker

Do you believe another player should be inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame class in 2020? Would the induction of a player like Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens or Curt Schilling over shadow Derek Jeter's induction? Let us know your thoughts below.