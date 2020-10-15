After 46 years, a beloved and iconic part of the Frankfort community is no more, after closing its doors for the last time.

The Knight Spot, which served ice cream, sandwiches, and other home-cooked favorites has announced their closure as its owner heads toward retirement.

In a Facebook post, the Palumbo family announced the end of an era.

"We have some bittersweet news to share. After 46 years, The Knight Spot Restaurant has closed its doors. This may come as a shock to many, but it’s an idea we’ve wrestled with for quite some time.

It has been a privilege serving this wonderful community - we are grateful to our loyal customers who helped make our restaurant a staple in town. We couldn’t have done it without your support! We thank you for your wonderful patronage!

The Knight Spot Restaurant has had a very successful life, but it’s time to retire and enjoy all the beautiful experiences that lie ahead. So, with lasting memories, many friends, and loyal employees we have met along the way, we are throwing in our apron.

Next order: Retirement!"

The restaurant has served as the go-to spot for community members to grab a meal or an ice cream.

If you have an unused gift card, the restaurant will refund your balance. Bring your unused gift card and receipt any Saturday morning in November between 9am & 11am for your refund.

Several long-standing restaurants have closed in recent weeks, including the Ponderosa Steakhouse in Pulaski and Adirondack Lanes in Trenton closed after 34 years.