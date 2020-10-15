Beloved Central New York Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 46 Years
After 46 years, a beloved and iconic part of the Frankfort community is no more, after closing its doors for the last time.
The Knight Spot, which served ice cream, sandwiches, and other home-cooked favorites has announced their closure as its owner heads toward retirement.
In a Facebook post, the Palumbo family announced the end of an era.
The restaurant has served as the go-to spot for community members to grab a meal or an ice cream.
If you have an unused gift card, the restaurant will refund your balance. Bring your unused gift card and receipt any Saturday morning in November between 9am & 11am for your refund.
Several long-standing restaurants have closed in recent weeks, including the Ponderosa Steakhouse in Pulaski and Adirondack Lanes in Trenton closed after 34 years.