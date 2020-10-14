State Liquor Authority Levies Large Fine Against Twin Ponds

The New York State Liquor Authority countered an offer to reinstate the liquor license of Twin Ponds Golf and Country Club in New York Mills at their commissioner's board meeting on Wednesday.

The owners of Twin Ponds submitted an offer to reinstate their license to the SLA which included a $10,000 fine. Chairman Vincent Bradley and Commissioner Lily Fan rejected that offer and countered with a $20,000 fine. Commissioner Greeley Ford, who is from the Utica area, was recused. Twin Ponds has the option to ask for reconsideration of the decision at the next full board meeting.

During the review of the Twin Ponds offer, commissioners discussed the investigation and the COVID-19 violations that occurred at a wedding there on August 29. Following an investigation by the Oneida County Health Department and a spread of COVID-19 that reached outside the area, the club's liquor license was revoked on September 26. To date, there have been two COVID-19 fatalities outside Oneida County that are related to the August 29th wedding reception, according to County Executive Anthony Picente.

During review of the case, the commissioners discussed the fact that the Twin Ponds liquor license was one of the oldest they had ever seen come through their office. The club's liquor license was issued in 1946 by the Girmonde family, which still owns and operates the facility.

According to the Twin Ponds website: "In 1946, Sam and Jim Girmonde (Jim retired in 1968) purchased the property known as the Campbell Estate. Even though the original homestead had burned down, Sam renovated the remaining structures (a barn and carriage house) into present day Twin Ponds. The roof of the original barn can be seen as you approach the facility."

"The Girmonde family continues into the 4th generation as the owners of Twin Ponds, an elegant but affordable banquet facility and public 18 hole golf course. Joe Girmonde (Sam’s son) and David (Joe’s son) have recently welcomed David (David’s son) into the family business," according to the website.

The decision by the SLA on Wednesday means Twin Ponds will be without their liquor license for at least the next two weeks. The authority meets bi-weekly on Wednesdays, so the next board meeting is likely to be scheduled for October 28.

Another liquor license (non-banquet hall) on the property has not been affected.