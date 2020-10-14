Something to look forward to when COVID-19 is in our rear-view mirror.

The Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium will be home to the 2026 NCAA D-III Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four and National Championship, officials announced Wednesday.

The official host is Utica College and the ADK Bank Center, where both the U-C men's and women's hockey teams play their home games. 2026 will mark the second time in school history that UC will host the D-III Frozen Four and national championship.

In 2017, when the arena was known solely as the Utica Memorial Auditorium, Norwhich defeated Trinity in the title game to capture the D-III men's national championship.

It was also announce Wednesday that Trinity College, in Hartford, Connecticut, will be the men's hockey D-III host in 2024.

