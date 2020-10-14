Rome Art And Community Center Hosting Trick Or Treat Street

Are you looking for a fun, and safe, trick or treat experience this year for the family? Look no further than the City of Rome.

The Rome Art and Community Center is hosting "Trick or Treat Street" on Friday October 16th from 6:30PM - 8:30PM. A raindate is scheduled for Saturday October 17th. The center invites all little ghouls and goblins who are 12 and under for safe trick or treating.

Come join us in your most spooktacular Halloween outfit to trick our characters into giving up their treats."

The center will be following COVID-19 protocols. Please wear a mask and mantain social distancing. Monetary donations are welcomed.

About The Rome Arts And Community Center:

The Rome Art and Community Center is Rome’s only multi-arts facility, serves greater Rome and Oneida County, offering both cultural and community programming at little or no cost to the public. RACC welcomes almost 5,000 visitors annually, from four counties and visitors from all over the US. RACC is committed to making programming accessible to all-regardless of age, race, economic status, or physical ability. You can learn more about them online.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

1000s of Hand Carved Jack-O-Lanterns at Pumpkin Glow & Light Show

See thousands of hand carved illuminated jack-o-lanterns at the Pumpkin Glow & Light Show Drive-Thru at Ellms Farm in Balston Spa. Immerse yourself in the magic from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle. From a single pumpkin carving to larger than life dazzling light displays, master carvers bring all of the Halloween spirit to life.

When you arrive, you'll be greeted by the masked Farm Team. You'll then enter the enchanted woods and drive the 1.25 miles while enjoying the thousands of pumpkins and lights.

You can read more on this great event here.