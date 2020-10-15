Central New York City Named Among Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

This is sure to give you the heebie-jeebies! A city in Central New York has made Orkin's list of America's "Rattiest Cities..." again.

The pest control company just released its list of the most rat-infested cities in America, based on the number of new rodent treatments in each metro area between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020. Lo and behold, Syracuse made the list again, coming in at No. 44.

While it's no surprise New York City nearly topped the list at No. 3, our neighboring cities Buffalo and Albany also made Orkin's list at No. 43 and 38, respectively. Albany climbed ten spots from where it sat last year, but if there's any good news or consolation in this whole thing, it's that Syracuse and Buffalo both appear to be getting a little less ratty year after year.

Chicago, however, held onto its title as America's Rattiest City for the sixth consecutive year.... Yikes.

2020 didn't just change the way we as humans move throughout our days. Especially as businesses in cities across America were closed this year, pests like rats were forced to find new ways to get their food. As we get ready to spend more time indoors for the upcoming winter, Orkin encourages residents to be more cautious and pay more attention to things around their homes that may entice rats or mice.

So how do you prevent a major rat infestation in your home? Orkin advises residents to clean up food, avoid cluttered spaces, keep landscaping orderly, and keep an eye out for signs of rats of potential points of entry, like cracks or holes.