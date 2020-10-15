See Inside Muppets Set Designer Home That’s More a Work of Art

Take a peek inside a one-of-a-kind home in New York that is more a work of art than a house. It was built by artist John Kahn, who helped Jim Hensen create the set design and costumes for The Muppets and Fraggle Rock and it's back on the market for nearly a half a million less.

Kahn's creation, built by hand with materials including copper, aircraft-grade aluminum, rare woods and slate is Saugerties, in the heart of the Catskill Mountains. It features a Swedish sauna building with splash pool, a two room cabin and many unique features inside the main house, including a scrabble room. "The attention to detail and design will give you a look inside the mind of this great artist," the listing on Realtor says.

The 5 acre property was on the market for $1.2 million through Keller Williams Realty in 2019. It's now available for $750,000 through Realtor.com.