Daughter Turns to Tik Tok to Save CNY Farm That’s Been in the Family 125 Years

There's a farm just south of Waterville that's been in the Head family for 125 years. But November 5th it's going on the auction block. Nicole Head is hoping to save her home by turning to social media and asking strangers for help.

Personal and health issues have forced the Head family to put the 250 acres of farmland up for auction. "It breaks my heart to see all of my father and grandfathers hard work and dedication having to be taken away from them," said Nicole.

If the family can raise enough money, they're hoping to save the place they've called home for generations. "This is more than just a farm. This is our home. We are surrounded by this land everywhere we look."

Photo Credit - Nicole Head

The Head family stopped milking five years ago and was forced to sell the cows. They now rent the farmland to other farmers in the area. Timothy Head had planned to start milking again, but he’s been going through a rough few years with a divorce and a heart attack this past July. "It is heartbreaking for our family, not only for my dad, but also my grandpa, who passed the farm on to my dad and us 5 children."

Photo Credit - Nicole Head

Nicole Head turned to Tik Tok, asking for help. Her video went viral, with almost 300,000 views. "We're looking to try and get to $250,000 which I know sounds crazy."

Over $20,000 has already been raised in just three days. Most of the money coming from complete strangers all across the country. "As close as we can get is one step closer to one of us possibly being able to get some type of loan or buy the other party out so we don’t have to put it through the auction on November 5th."

A GoFundMe has been set up along with Venmo (Nicole-Head-9), cash app ($NicoleHead) and PayPal (colehead2@gmail.com).