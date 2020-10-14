Enjoy a Creepy, Ghostly Halloween Dinner in Cazenovia

The Brae Loch Inn is under an hour from Utica and a ghostly, fun 2020 event awaits you there.

Imagine enjoying a Halloween meal in an historic tavern near the banks of Cazenovia Lake. Throw in some traditional Scottish food, a little history, and maybe even a ghost story or two, and you've got Dinner with the Spirits. And, yes, you'll get BOTH types of spirits at this event on October 30, 2020. Dinner with the Spirits is so cool, it's back for a second year.

The folks from Soul Searchers Paranormal Research, a "professional group based in Auburn New York that scientifically investigates homes and businesses," will be on hand with stories and cool info. Here are some details from the Brae Loch's Facebook page:

Enjoy a delicious prix fixe dinner while learning about the investigations of Soul Searchers from Auburn NY. Raffle of overnight stays with participation in paranormal investigation in November. Dinner includes house salad, choice of Guinness Steak Pie, Lobster Mac & Cheese or Heather Pasta (vegetarian). $35 per person (includes presentation, dinner, tax & tip- beverages at additional charge).

The Brae Loch Inn (Hill Lake Inn) operated in an old farmhouse originally located in Borodino, New York, on a hill top overlooking Skaneateles Lake. It opened as a summer-only restaurant in 1946. In 1950 they made the decision to relocate to the present site, beside picturesque Cazenovia Lake.

Built in 1805, the William Burr Estate became the setting for beautiful weddings, intimate fine dining, overnight accommodations, as well as catering, business meetings, and banquets.