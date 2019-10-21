Bignahton Bearcat standout Kai Moon has been named to the America East Pre-Season All Conference Team for the second straight year. The senior guard averaged 13.1 points per game last season including a 13.8 points per game clip in America East play.

Voting for the All-Conference selections as well as the overall conference standings poll was done by the league's nine head coaches. No coach could vote for his or her team members.

The Bearcats are picked to finish in fourth place. The Maine Black Bears were selected as a unanimous choice to win the America East championship. They won the conference title last season. Picked second was Stony Brook followed by third pick Albany. Following fourth pick Binghamton are Hartford, Vermont, New Hampshire, UMBC and UMass Lowell.

The Bearcats open the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1 at the Events Center at 7:00 PM versus LeMoyne in an exhibition game. Head Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord previews the season tomorrow (Tuesday) morning at 8:20 with Roger Neel live on News Radio 1290 WNBF.