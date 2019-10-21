Blaze Pizza Opening on Commercial Drive

The day we've been waiting for is finally here.... More than a year after word got out about the new businesses coming to Consumer Square in New Hartford, one of the last ones to open is about to welcome customers for the first time.

Blaze Pizza will be officially open for business Wednesday, October 23. They serve fast-fired, artisan pizzas that are done in just 180 seconds, and on top of their classic crusts, their menu also has gluten free and keto crust options. Blaze also lets you choose as many toppings as you want for one solid price, just depending on your dough. HOW ABOUT THAT?

If you can't tell, I'm just a little excited. This sign in their window confirmed the news, and starting tomorrow, when you go to pick up your coffee from Consumer Square, you can ALSO snag a personal pizza just right next door.