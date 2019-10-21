A mother in Arkport, a Central New York town south of the Finger Lakes in the Southern Tier, has gone viral by scaring her young children half to death with a Halloween stunt.

Renae Johnson gained about seven million views and lots of criticism for a video she posted on her Facebook page. She used a fake tongue, some fake blood, a pair scissors, and some acting skills to surprise her kids when they got home from school. Critics say the prank she pulled was excessively terrifying. Others feel it's just an example of a great mom having a lot of fun. You be the judge.

Here are the two videos on her Facebook page, one of her explaining the set-up for the joke, followed by the reaction from her children:

The kids are even swearing at their mother when they realize they've been punked. Which side are you on?