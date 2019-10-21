Bills Fan Claims Dolphin’s McCain Spit On Him After Sunday’s Game

It was a great game if you were a Buffalo Bills fan.

However, for one Bill's fan, maybe not so.

Channel Four reports, that a man claims,

Miami Dolphins Safety Bobby McCain spit on him as the player was exiting through the tunnel after the game finished. According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Scott Zylka, McCain got in a verbal confrontation with a young fan earlier in the day.

There were some witnesses that say after the game, McCain came back and did the same thing to another fan.

Zylka says they are reviewing security footage.

Although verbal incidents between players and fans are common, Zylka says something to this extent is rare.

The Bills have declined to comment.