Did You Know This Is Illegal In New York?

Cold weather and snow is just around the corner. A lot of people will go out in the morning and start there car, let it warm up and then take off to work or school.

Did you know that's illegal in the state of New York? If you go out in your own driveway start your car and go back inside you can get a tickets for leaving a running vehicle unattended. It a pretty hefty tickets too....somewhere in the neighborhood of $150. Vehicles with remote starters are exempt from this law.

The New York State vehicle and traffic law states "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the vehicle, and effectively setting the brake..."

That's why the remote starter is a good idea. You can't move the vehicle without the key in the ignition and most remote starters kill the engine if you step on the brake without a key in the ignition.

So what do you think? Is this a good law? Obviously it's good for safety and preventing your vehicle being stolen, but it also feels like government overreach too.