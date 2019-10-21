November 2019 New Music Releases
The other Record Store Day returns late in the month, dominating this list of November 2019 new music releases. But there are lots of other titles arriving on and around Black Friday.
Jeff Lynne has another ELO record on the way. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also leads a guest-packed solo project that includes appearances from bandmate Dave Grohl, as well as Roger Taylor, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Chrissie Hynde and Nancy Wilson, among others.
A busy season for reissues continues with the Rolling Stones' expanded golden-anniversary look back at Let It Bleed, Bob Dylan's Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15, the Band's 1969 self-titled masterpiece, and legacy albums from Pink Floyd, Motley Crue, David Bowie, the Doors and R.E.M.. Look for singles-focused boxes from the Beatles and Van Halen, as well.
Ronnie Wood honors a musical hero with Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry, and the album Harry Nilsson was working on when he died will finally be released. Live sets include John Fogerty's 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks.
More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.
Nov. 1
Bob Dylan, Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15
The Doors, The Soft Parade (expanded reissue)
Hootie & the Blowfish, Imperfect Circle
Jeff Lynne's ELO, From Out of Nowhere
R.E.M., Monster: 25th Anniversary Box Set
Rolling Stones, Let It Bleed: 50th Anniversary Edition
Van Halen, The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 (vinyl reissue)
Nov. 8
Eddie Money, The Best of Eddie Money
Eric Carmen, The Best of Eric Carmen
Fats Domino, I’ve Been Around: The Complete Imperial & ABC-Paramount Recordings
Gene Clark, No Other: Deluxe Edition
John Fogerty, 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ghosteen
The Rolling Stones, Bridges to Buenos Aires (2CD/1DVD set)
Quiet Riot, Hollywood Cowboys
Steve Marriot / Humble Pie, Humble Pie: Life & Times of Steve Marriott + 1973 Complete Winterland Show (CD/DVD/Blu-ray)
Taylor Hawkins [Foo Fighters], Get the Money [Dave Grohl, Roger Taylor, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Chrissie Hynde, Nancy Wilson and others]
Various artists, Factory Communications: 1978-92 (16LP box set) [New Order, Joy Division, Happy Mondays]
Nov. 15
The Band, The Band: 50th Anniversary Edition
Chuck Berry, Hail! Hail! Rock ‘N’ Roll: Collector's Edition DVD
The Clash, London Calling Scrapbook (CD/book)
David Bowie, Space Oddity (2019 Mix); Conversation Piece (5CD box set)
Foreigner, Double Vision: Then and Now (CD, LP, DVD or Blu-ray)
Juliana Hatfield, Juliana Hatfield Sings the Police
Michael Nesmith with Red Rhodes, Cosmic Partners: The McCabe’s Tapes
Ramones, Rock ‘N’ Roll High School: 40th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray
Ronnie Wood, Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry
Nov. 22
Annie Haslam [Renaissance], It Snows in Heaven Too (remastered reissue)
The Babys, Silver Dreams: Complete Albums 1975-1980 (6CD box set)
The Beatles, The Singles Collection
Grateful Dead, Ready or Not
Harry Nilsson, Losst and Founnd
Jimi Hendrix and the Band of Gypsys, Songs for Groovy Children (5CD / 8LP box set)
Leonard Cohen, Thanks for the Dance
Rod Stewart, You’re in My Heart: Rod Stewart With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Simple Minds, 40: The Best Of – 1979-2019
Trapeze [Glenn Hughes], Leavin' the Bad Times Behind: The Best of Trapeze (2CD remastered edition)
Nov. 29
Motley Crue, Dr. Feelgood: 30th Anniversary Edition
Ozzy Osbourne, See You on the Other Side (solo vinyl box set)
Mick Ronson, Only After Dark: The Complete MainMan Recordings (4CD box set)
Pink Floyd, The Later Years
Prince, 1999: Deluxe Edition
Spirit, Two Sides of a Rainbow (2CD remastered edition)
Record Store Day: Black Friday
Ace Frehley, Frehley's Comet Live
Alex Chilton, My Rival
Alice Cooper, Billion Dollar Babies; Dragontown
Bad Company, Live at Red Rocks
Cheap Trick, Are You Ready or Not?: Live 12/31/79; "Gimme Some Truth" single
Devo, Devo Live
The Doors, Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970
Eric Clapton, "Home for the Holidays” / “For Love on Christmas Day" single
Frank Zappa, "Peaches En Regalia" single
Geddy Lee, My Favourite Headache
Hall and Oates, Home for Christmas
Jimi Hendrix, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Joe Satriani, Surfing With the Alien (2CD expanded reissue)
Lou Reed, The Raven
Peter Holsapple Combo, “Christmas Must Be Tonight” single
Sammy Hagar, "Santa’s Going South for Christmas" single
Sebastian Bach, Forever Wild (Los Angeles / 2003)
U2, Three
December and Beyond
Rick Wakeman, Box of Boots (10CD live box set)
The Who, Who
The Police, Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings (6CD box set)
Robert Plant, Digging Deep (singles box)
Frank Zappa, The Hot Rats Sessions
Elton John with Ray Cooper, Live From Moscow 1979
Green Day, Father of All …
Zakk Sabbath, Vertigo (CD/DVD)