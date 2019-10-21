The other Record Store Day returns late in the month, dominating this list of November 2019 new music releases. But there are lots of other titles arriving on and around Black Friday.

Jeff Lynne has another ELO record on the way. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also leads a guest-packed solo project that includes appearances from bandmate Dave Grohl, as well as Roger Taylor, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Chrissie Hynde and Nancy Wilson, among others.

A busy season for reissues continues with the Rolling Stones' expanded golden-anniversary look back at Let It Bleed, Bob Dylan's Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15, the Band's 1969 self-titled masterpiece, and legacy albums from Pink Floyd, Motley Crue, David Bowie, the Doors and R.E.M.. Look for singles-focused boxes from the Beatles and Van Halen, as well.

Ronnie Wood honors a musical hero with Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry, and the album Harry Nilsson was working on when he died will finally be released. Live sets include John Fogerty's 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks.

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

Nov. 1

Bob Dylan, Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15

The Doors, The Soft Parade (expanded reissue)

Hootie & the Blowfish, Imperfect Circle

Jeff Lynne's ELO, From Out of Nowhere

R.E.M., Monster: 25th Anniversary Box Set

Rolling Stones, Let It Bleed: 50th Anniversary Edition

Van Halen, The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 (vinyl reissue)

Nov. 8

Eddie Money, The Best of Eddie Money

Eric Carmen, The Best of Eric Carmen

Fats Domino, I’ve Been Around: The Complete Imperial & ABC-Paramount Recordings

Gene Clark, No Other: Deluxe Edition

John Fogerty, 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ghosteen

The Rolling Stones, Bridges to Buenos Aires (2CD/1DVD set)

Quiet Riot, Hollywood Cowboys

Steve Marriot / Humble Pie, Humble Pie: Life & Times of Steve Marriott + 1973 Complete Winterland Show (CD/DVD/Blu-ray)

Taylor Hawkins [Foo Fighters], Get the Money [Dave Grohl, Roger Taylor, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Chrissie Hynde, Nancy Wilson and others]

Various artists, Factory Communications: 1978-92 (16LP box set) [New Order, Joy Division, Happy Mondays]

Nov. 15

The Band, The Band: 50th Anniversary Edition

Chuck Berry, Hail! Hail! Rock ‘N’ Roll: Collector's Edition DVD

The Clash, London Calling Scrapbook (CD/book)

David Bowie, Space Oddity (2019 Mix); Conversation Piece (5CD box set)

Foreigner, Double Vision: Then and Now (CD, LP, DVD or Blu-ray)

Juliana Hatfield, Juliana Hatfield Sings the Police

Michael Nesmith with Red Rhodes, Cosmic Partners: The McCabe’s Tapes

Ramones, Rock ‘N’ Roll High School: 40th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray

Ronnie Wood, Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Nov. 22

Annie Haslam [Renaissance], It Snows in Heaven Too (remastered reissue)

The Babys, Silver Dreams: Complete Albums 1975-1980 (6CD box set)

The Beatles, The Singles Collection

Grateful Dead, Ready or Not

Harry Nilsson, Losst and Founnd

Jimi Hendrix and the Band of Gypsys, Songs for Groovy Children (5CD / 8LP box set)

Leonard Cohen, Thanks for the Dance

Rod Stewart, You’re in My Heart: Rod Stewart With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Simple Minds, 40: The Best Of – 1979-2019

Trapeze [Glenn Hughes], Leavin' the Bad Times Behind: The Best of Trapeze (2CD remastered edition)

Nov. 29

Motley Crue, Dr. Feelgood: 30th Anniversary Edition

Ozzy Osbourne, See You on the Other Side (solo vinyl box set)

Mick Ronson, Only After Dark: The Complete MainMan Recordings (4CD box set)

Pink Floyd, The Later Years

Prince, 1999: Deluxe Edition

Spirit, Two Sides of a Rainbow (2CD remastered edition)

Record Store Day: Black Friday

Ace Frehley, Frehley's Comet Live

Alex Chilton, My Rival

Alice Cooper, Billion Dollar Babies; Dragontown

Bad Company, Live at Red Rocks

Cheap Trick, Are You Ready or Not?: Live 12/31/79; "Gimme Some Truth" single

Devo, Devo Live

The Doors, Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970

Eric Clapton, "Home for the Holidays” / “For Love on Christmas Day" single

Frank Zappa, "Peaches En Regalia" single

Geddy Lee, My Favourite Headache

Hall and Oates, Home for Christmas

Jimi Hendrix, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Joe Satriani, Surfing With the Alien (2CD expanded reissue)

Lou Reed, The Raven

Peter Holsapple Combo, “Christmas Must Be Tonight” single

Sammy Hagar, "Santa’s Going South for Christmas" single

Sebastian Bach, Forever Wild (Los Angeles / 2003)

U2, Three

December and Beyond

Rick Wakeman, Box of Boots (10CD live box set)

The Who, Who

The Police, Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings (6CD box set)

Robert Plant, Digging Deep (singles box)

Frank Zappa, The Hot Rats Sessions

Elton John with Ray Cooper, Live From Moscow 1979

Green Day, Father of All …

Zakk Sabbath, Vertigo (CD/DVD)