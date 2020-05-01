Play Online Board Games With Family Near & Far

In this time of social distancing, it may be hard to play board games with family and friends. Now there are a bunch of online board games available to play with friends and family near and far. We are all trying to find different ways to connect with family and friends while we are abiding by the social distancing guidelines. Now there are several board games that are available through apps and websites so you can all play together.

According to People.com, there are many of the classic board games available some will cost you a few bucks on an app, but there are hours of fun to be had. Here are a few of the many that are available.

Scattergories : You can play this popular category-based question game through the app. You can get it for free either in the App Store or Google Play. You can play one on one or against others.

: You can play this popular category-based question game through the app. You can get it for free either in the App Store or Google Play. You can play one on one or against others. Monopoly: You can register for free on Pogo.com and it will allow you to play Monopoly and hundreds of games online for free. Or you can buy the app version for $3.99 on the App Store and Google Play.

You can register for free on Pogo.com and it will allow you to play Monopoly and hundreds of games online for free. Or you can buy the app version for $3.99 on the App Store and Google Play. Scrabble: You can access this classic game for free through Pogo.com and play two to four players. There's also Scrabble Go that you can get for free on the App Store or Google Play.

You can access this classic game for free through Pogo.com and play two to four players. There's also Scrabble Go that you can get for free on the App Store or Google Play. Clue: Get this classic murder-mystery game online through Marmalade Game Studio. You can also get it on the app for $3.99 through the App Store and Google Play.

Get this classic murder-mystery game online through Marmalade Game Studio. You can also get it on the app for $3.99 through the App Store and Google Play. Mattel Playroom: This allows kids to play everything from Thomas the Train to Polly Pocket, and Barbie. There are free web games for kids of all ages. They can even share their screens on Zoom and play together. You can also get a how-to on how to make your own Hot Wheels Monster Trucks.

There are more card games and board games available by clicking HERE.