New Matchbox Cars Set Benefit Frontline Heroes

In an effort to highlight and donate to frontline workers, Mattel has come out with a new way to do so. Here is a new Matchbox set by Mattel to recognize those on the frontlines. Mattel has come out with a new Matchbox car series to not only highlight the frontline workers, but also a way to benefit a great organization. According to WIVB, Mattel has expanded its "Thank You Heroes" collection.

The first new toy collection is the Matchbox vehicle gift set. It includes a news helicopter, express delivery truck, sanitation worker truck, police officer vehicle, a mobile hospital vehicle, a grocery delivery vehicle, and an ambulance. The Matchbox Frontline Heroes Giftset is available to order now at Mattel.com. The official names of each vehicle are: The Matchbox Real Working Rigs™ Scania Tactical Command Center mobile hospital; the Skybusters™ Airblade™ news helicopter; the International® TerraStar® die-cast ambulance; the Ford® Interceptor Utility die-cast police SUV; the die-cast Express Delivery™ Truck; the International™ eStar die-cast grocery delivery vehicle; and the Garbage King™ die-cast sanitation truck. They are for ages three and up.

The whole set is just twenty dollars and can pre-ordered now through May 31, 2020. Proceeds from each sale will benefit the First Responders First fund. This fund provides essential supplies equipment, other resources needed for frontline healthcare workers and their families. The Matchbox set should ship by December 30, 2020.

When I was a kid, I had some cool Matchbox cars. I am happy to see that these are not only awesome vehicles for Ryan to play with, but they also benefit a great cause. You can pre-order this set now by clicking HERE.