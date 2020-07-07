Free Air Conditioner Program Extended

We have already been experiencing some extreme heat during this summer and New York state has added funding to help residents get cooling assistance and free air conditioners. Here's what you need to know. According to WKBW.com, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance has been given another nine million dollars to help cool down New Yorkers this summer as we continue to go through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) has also extended its application through the end of August. The program provides free air conditioners to residents who have a family member living in the household who have a medical condition that is enhanced by extreme heat.

To apply for cooling assistance and emergency HEAP, you can visit the local social security office or you can contact them by phone. You can also go to the New York State HEAP website to get more information on how to apply. Also, the program has now been expanded to include families and individuals living in subsidized housing.

There are certain HEAP requirements and income guidelines you need to qualify for in order to receive the free air conditioner and benefits. You can find the income requirements and guidelines here.

If you qualify it will be nice not only to get some relief with a new air conditioner but also from the hot dog days of summer. It seems like it has already begun to be a scorcher.

