When Will NY State Campgrounds Open?

Campgrounds and RV parks were given to the go ahead to reopen, but state run campgrounds will take a couple weeks to get there.

So last weekend we got the great news from Governor Cuomo that campgrounds and rv parks could start allowing visitors, but for campgrounds run by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) opening will not happen right away.

A New York Upstate report quoted a DEC statement saying "...all DEC campgrounds and pavilions are closed to overnight visitation through June 7." The DEC statement also stated they are working on plans now to reopen and and campers with reservations through the 7th would be refunded.

Now will campsites actually reopen June? That remains to be seen as it was not set as a definitive opening date, but one could assume if it doesn't happen then we are close to state campgrounds getting roll. Camping is one of the ultimate social distancing activities and the sooner we have some quiet, distant spots to venture to, the better for us all.