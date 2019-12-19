Bait Dog ‘Jack Sparrow’ Gets Adopted

We're just thrilled that Jack has a home for the holidays.

After years of being abused as a bait dog for dog fighting and then living over 700 days in the shelter, Jack Sparrow now has a place to call home thanks to an Onondaga County couple.

CNY SPCA announced that Jack has found his home ❤

Thank you to all of our supporters who shared his story. We will miss him, but the tears we cry are tears of joy.

Jack came to the CNY SPCA through the cruelty department after being rescued from a dog-fighting ring in January 2018. For over seven years, he was either in a crate or fighting for his life. Due to his past, there were a lot of restrictions on who could adopt him, but thankfully a caring couple who fit the criteria came forward.

CNY Central covered Jack's big sendoff with Ric and Robin, Jacks new owners:

"Once I started scratching his chin – he started licking my face," said Ric. "He went over to the wife, and they kind of bonded right there. I think he knows he’s going to be perfectly safe. He’s going to be loved, and nobody’s ever going to hurt him again." Robin said Jack is going to be loved and spoiled like he's always deserved."He deserves it," Robin said. "Now, he can have his forever home and his happy ending.” [CNY Central]

We're so happy for him and his new family!

