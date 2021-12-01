Police: NY Mills Man Took Puppies from Mom, Reports Them Abandoned

A New York Mills man is facing charges for animal cruelty and falsely reporting an incident after police say he was left to care for a pregnant pit bull who gave birth while her owner was away.

Police say that Emmanuel Lilly, 37 years old, was arrested yesterday at around 3:45pm after their investigation executed in conjunction with the CNY SPCA.

According to Police Chief Robert Frankland, it is alleged that Lilley was supposed to take care of a pit bull belonging to his ex-girlfriend in Madison County. In a written release Chief Frankland says,

"As Lilley was caring for the pit bull she gave birth to a littler of (three) puppies. Lilley decided to take the puppies from their mother and return home with them, where he ultimately decided he could no longer care for them.

One of the puppies passed while in Lilley's care and he then made the decision to call 911 and falsely report that the remaining 2 puppies were abandoned on his porch by an unknown party."

Chief Frankland says that police tried to arrange for rescue services. However, because of the early morning hour on a holiday they were unable to connect with any agencies that were equipped to handle such young puppies.

Through social media the NYMPD finally reached Ashley Wright of Rome, New York who said that she had experience with newborn puppies. The puppies were turned over to her as soon as possible.

Chief Frankland continues,

"The next day, our department was notified that the mother of the puppies was located in Oneida NY and attempts were made to reunite the puppies with their mother. Sadly, the puppies passed away in the care of Mrs. Wright before they were able to be reunited with their mother.

Lilley is set to return to New York Mills court in December.

The NYMPD would like to thank the CNY SPCA for their assistance with the investigation."

There is no word yet on whether the ex-girlfriend has been notified.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on a written statement from the New York Mills Police Department. No additional information was available at the time of this posting.]

