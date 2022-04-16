Utica Police are looking for the man who led them on a vehicle chase and allegedly thew a duffle bag containing a large amount of cocaine from his vehicle.

Officers with the UPD’s Crime Prevention Unit were conducting proactive patrols just after 8:30 Friday night relative to recent gun violence when they tried to stop a vehicle for traffic law violations

Police say the vehicle immediately refused to comply and led officers on a vehicle pursuit into the Town of Frankfort and up Albany Hill.

During the pursuit, officers say a black duffle bag be thrown from the vehicle.

Due to the nature of the pursuit, it was soon discontinued without the apprehension of the vehicle’s operator.

As officer retrieved the bag, they noticed it contained a large quantity of cocaine, along with multiple scales.

The items in the bag were subsequently brought back to the Utica Police Station, where the cocaine was weighed and found to be over 800 grams.

The investigation into the identity of the driver is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Utica Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit or they can leave an anonymous tip at MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com.or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS),

AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

