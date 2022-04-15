Utica Teachers’ Association Announces School Board Endorsements
The Utica Teachers' Association is weighing in on who they'd like to see elected to the Utica School Board next month.
The UTA says they've decided to support the candidacy of James Paul and Howard Potter.
A new release from the teachers' union says it is backing Paul because he is "honest, straightforward, dedicated, and willing to step up to make a positive change in our district." The UTA also says it applauds Paul's extensive commitment to his community and the students in Utica, and it looks forward to Mr. Paul fulfilling his vision, and is excited for all he will do to improve the lives of students, faculty, and the community.
"Mr. Potter has been a proponent for the community, parents, students and staff and has done a lot of work to try to improve the district. Mr. Potter's honesty, skill set, determination and hard work will make a difference that will lead us into the future," the announcement from the UTA reads.
"Along with other board members, we look forward to working with Mr. Potter to the fullest extent to fulfill the educational needs of our students," the release read.
Other candidates in the race include Tennille Knoop and Mike Fellows, both of whom have children in the district, Utica Councilman Jack LoMedico, and former city councilman David Testa.
There are six candidates running for two open positions in the May 17 election.