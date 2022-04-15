The Utica Teachers' Association is weighing in on who they'd like to see elected to the Utica School Board next month.

The UTA says they've decided to support the candidacy of James Paul and Howard Potter.

A new release from the teachers' union says it is backing Paul because he is "honest, straightforward, dedicated, and willing to step up to make a positive change in our district." The UTA also says it applauds Paul's extensive commitment to his community and the students in Utica, and it looks forward to Mr. Paul fulfilling his vision, and is excited for all he will do to improve the lives of students, faculty, and the community.

via James Paul via James Paul loading...

"Mr. Potter has been a proponent for the community, parents, students and staff and has done a lot of work to try to improve the district. Mr. Potter's honesty, skill set, determination and hard work will make a difference that will lead us into the future," the announcement from the UTA reads.

"Along with other board members, we look forward to working with Mr. Potter to the fullest extent to fulfill the educational needs of our students," the release read.

via Howard Potter via Howard Potter loading...

Other candidates in the race include Tennille Knoop and Mike Fellows, both of whom have children in the district, Utica Councilman Jack LoMedico, and former city councilman David Testa.

There are six candidates running for two open positions in the May 17 election.

Utica, NY Police Department's Top Ten Most Wanted The City of Utica Police Department in Utica, New York has released its Top Ten Most Wanted List for the month of February 2022.

Several of those listed have previously been featured in separate posts about individual crimes, on a previous wanted list, or as the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

The reader is reminded that all persons, either suspected of or arrested in connection to, a crime, are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is asked to call police or the local Crime Stoppers.

The Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at: (315) 223.3510.

1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling:, by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , or by using the. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.