All motorcycle registrations in the State of New York are about to expire.

Unlike most vehicles on the road, motorcycle registration is good for only one year (maximum), not two. And, each year in New York State all motorcycle registrations expire on April 30.

So even if you didn't register your bike until late-August of last year, the registration is still due to expire at the end of this month.

Just like your car, truck or SUV, motorcycles are required to be inspected once every 12 months. But, there is another significant difference between most automobiles on the road and a motorcycle - insurance.

Motorcycles are not covered under 'no fault' insurance provisions that apply to most other vehicles in New York State, according to the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles.

Additionally:

Unlike other motor vehicles, liability insurance may be terminated on a motorcycle without a turn-in of the license plate at a DMV office. This makes it easier to put the motorcycle back on the road after winter storage. Under no circumstances may a motorcycle be operated on public highways without liability coverage. This also applies to motorcycles registered out-of-state.

And, here's another difference between a chopper and a car - whether it's day or night, "The headlight and rear light of the motorcycle must be on at all times when you operate on the road," the DMV instructs.

With the summer driving season approaching, there will be more vehicles overall, and many more motorcycles on the roads. No matter how you are traveling, law enforcement officials across the state are asking everyone to obey road signs and use caution while traveling in work zones.

In effort to discourage aggressive and distracted driving in work zones, New York State Police have partnered with NYS DOT for a campaign called 'Operation Hardhat.' Recently, Troopers dressed up as road crews and handed out more than 50 citations in just one day in Utica.

